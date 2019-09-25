BEMIDJI -- The 6th annual Bemidji Outdoor Sports Show is coming to the Sanford Center Friday, Feb. 14, for a free three-day event brimming with giveaways and opportunities to see the latest and greatest products of the outdoor sports world.

On Friday, doors will open at 5 p.m. and the event will kick off with a beer and wine tasting, which will be held until 7 p.m. The first 200 couples there will receive free chocolate and flowers in celebration of Valentine’s Day.

The following morning, doors will open at 10 a.m. Then at 11 a.m., Bruce Jean from Ray’s Sport and Marine, along with the Lund Mercury Pro Team, will hold a fishing seminar.

Starting at 3:30 p.m. prizes will be given away every 20 minutes, leading up to the grand prize at 7 p.m. The top giveaway will be an ice fishing weekend to Ken-Mar-Ke Resort in Lake of the Woods.

Mark Ricci, an organizer of the show, said a noteworthy feature of the event this year will be the addition of guns.

“Guns are always popular, but they don’t always show up every year,” Ricci said. “What’s pretty exciting is we have two gun dealers, so we will have guns and more guns.”

Show special pricing will also be offered along with incentives and discounts.

“If there’s serious people looking at boats, this is a really good time when there’s going to be the best offers,” Ricci said.

Visitors to the event can expect to see fishing boats, lawn mowers, four-wheelers, campers, fishing houses, pontoons, side-by-sides and ATV equipment, saunas and hot tubs, among others.

If you go:

What: Bemidji Outdoor Sports Show

Where: Sanford Center, 1111 Event Center Dr. NE

When: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16.