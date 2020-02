BEMIDJI -- Living Hope support group will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays, Feb. 13 and 27, at Bemidji First Assembly Church, 1015 Fourth St. SE.

The group meets the second and fourth Thursday of each month. This is a faith-based, peer-led support group that is open to the public. Workbook journals are recommended, but not required, and are available for $20 each.