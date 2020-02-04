BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Fire Department responded to call at Knife River Materials, located in the 4000 block of Bemidji Ave. N., just after 3 a.m. on Friday. A press release from the department said firefighters arrived on the scene and found a large volume of smoke exiting the building, as well as a semi-tractor engulfed in flames inside.

Thirty-four firefighters from all four Bemidji fire stations were at the scene. There were no injuries reported. The press release said the fire caused moderate damage to the structure and contents.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. However, according to the release, it appears to be accidental.

The Bemidji Police Department and the Bemidji Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.