BEMIDJI -- Seeing their father was one thing the Settle triplets didn’t expect as a result of the Bemidji Middle School Science Fair on Thursday evening.

Christopher Settle, a member of the Air National Guard, surprised his sixth-grade triplets, Isabelle, Nicolas and Andrew, and returned home from deployment a few days early.

“How did you get here?” Isabelle asked her father in total shock.

“I didn’t actually go to work yesterday,” Kristy said to her children on Thursday. “I drove to Fargo and picked him up to surprise you guys.”

“Now you all know why I made you stay here instead of going to look at other projects,” Kristy said to the children with a laugh.

As far as the children knew, they would all be going to Fargo the following day to pick up their father. Though Andrew did express some disappointment about missing out on the road trip, the children were all thrilled to have their father home a few days early, and just in time to see their science projects.