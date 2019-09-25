BEMIDJI -- The Northwest Minnesota Foundation is accepting grant proposals to support agencies working to remove barriers for children, youth and families to achieve stable housing.

Applications are due March 22 and must be for a nonprofit organization, local government unit or tribal government. School districts located in Bemidji and Red Lake are also eligible.

Funding available for the grant is $30,000. The grant funding comes as availability for social service providers, schools and shelters that are working to create more stable housing, a release said.

The grant funding will be focused on four areas, including mental health, life skills, addiction and support systems.

Additional information can be found at www.nwmf.org.