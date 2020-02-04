BEMIDJI-- More than 200 people attended the "Give Where You Live" campaign celebration lunch for the United Way of Bemidji Area on Thursday at the Sanford Center. The lunch was held to celebrate the success of the 2019 fall fundraising campaign.

During the event, the United Way's communications committee: Jeff Peltier, Colleen Schulke, Sheila Dockendorf, Jean Baer and Jeff Halverson revealed the 2019 campaign total. Raising more than $465,000 in last year's campaign, United Way of Bemidji Area ended its campaign at $525,190.

It was also announced that Jake and Melissa Bluhm will succeed Dick and Jill Beardsley as United Way Campaign Chairs for 2020.

The following awards also were presented at the lunch:

Director's Bronze Award

Awarded to internal campaigns with a 50% or more employee participation rate and 3% increase in employee pledges over last year:

Potlatch Deltic

Miller McDonald

Director's Gold Award

Awarded to internal campaigns with a 70% or more employee participation rate and 9% increase in employee pledges over last year:

First National Bank Bemidji

Hubbard/Paul Bunyan Broadcasting

Boys and Girls Club

Deerwood Bank

Karvakko

RiverWood Bank

Northwoods Caregivers

Employee Participation Awards

More than $10,000 in employee gifts and fundraisers:

Bemidji Schools (ISD No. 31)

Beltrami County

More than $20,000 in employee gifts and fundraisers:

Beltrami Electric

Sanford Health

President's Awards

Given to businesses and corporations with contributions of $1,000 or more.

Contributions of $1,000 to $4,999:

Ace on the Lake

AmeriPride Services

Bemidji Brewing

Bob Lowth Ford

Delta Dental

Dondelinger GM

Hearing Wellness Center

Hill's Plumbing and Heating

Jake Bluhm State Farm

Ken K. Thompson

Knife River

Kraus Anderson

Lakes Concrete Plus

Paul Bunyan Communications

Security Bank/Insurance USA

True North Health Care

Up North Sports

Wagner Plumbing and Heating

Wells Fargo

President's Plus Awards with contributions of $5,000 to $9,999:

Brothers Group Restaurants

RiverWood Bank

Truax Patient Services

Potlatch Deltic

President's Plus Plus Awards with contributions of more than $10,000:

First National Bank Bemidji

Clifty Group

Sanford Health

Other awards also were awarded during the evening: