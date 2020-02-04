BEMIDJI-- More than 200 people attended the "Give Where You Live" campaign celebration lunch for the United Way of Bemidji Area on Thursday at the Sanford Center. The lunch was held to celebrate the success of the 2019 fall fundraising campaign.
During the event, the United Way's communications committee: Jeff Peltier, Colleen Schulke, Sheila Dockendorf, Jean Baer and Jeff Halverson revealed the 2019 campaign total. Raising more than $465,000 in last year's campaign, United Way of Bemidji Area ended its campaign at $525,190.
It was also announced that Jake and Melissa Bluhm will succeed Dick and Jill Beardsley as United Way Campaign Chairs for 2020.
The following awards also were presented at the lunch:
Director's Bronze Award
Awarded to internal campaigns with a 50% or more employee participation rate and 3% increase in employee pledges over last year:
- Potlatch Deltic
- Miller McDonald
Director's Gold Award
Awarded to internal campaigns with a 70% or more employee participation rate and 9% increase in employee pledges over last year:
- First National Bank Bemidji
- Hubbard/Paul Bunyan Broadcasting
- Boys and Girls Club
- Deerwood Bank
- Karvakko
- RiverWood Bank
- Northwoods Caregivers
Employee Participation Awards
More than $10,000 in employee gifts and fundraisers:
- Bemidji Schools (ISD No. 31)
- Beltrami County
More than $20,000 in employee gifts and fundraisers:
- Beltrami Electric
- Sanford Health
President's Awards
Given to businesses and corporations with contributions of $1,000 or more.
Contributions of $1,000 to $4,999:
- Ace on the Lake
- AmeriPride Services
- Bemidji Brewing
- Bob Lowth Ford
- Delta Dental
- Dondelinger GM
- Hearing Wellness Center
- Hill's Plumbing and Heating
- Jake Bluhm State Farm
- Ken K. Thompson
- Knife River
- Kraus Anderson
- Lakes Concrete Plus
- Paul Bunyan Communications
- Security Bank/Insurance USA
- True North Health Care
- Up North Sports
- Wagner Plumbing and Heating
- Wells Fargo
President's Plus Awards with contributions of $5,000 to $9,999:
- Brothers Group Restaurants
- RiverWood Bank
- Truax Patient Services
- Potlatch Deltic
President's Plus Plus Awards with contributions of more than $10,000:
- First National Bank Bemidji
- Clifty Group
- Sanford Health
Other awards also were awarded during the evening:
- Best New Campaign 2019 Award was presented to Sathre Title Inc. and the Sanford Center.
- The Executive Director's Award was given to First National Bank and Kraus Anderson.