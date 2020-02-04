BEMIDJI -- For the first time since 2015, there was a winner of the Paul Bunyan Communications Hockey Hot Shots promotion during a Bemidji State men’s hockey game.

Tucker Coombs, 12, of Shevlin made his shot at center ice during an intermission at the hockey game on Saturday, Feb. 1, against Bowling Green. Not only did he make the shot, but he also won a 65-inch Smart HDTV, a release said.

“I was excited when they called my name to play, but was pretty nervous once I got out to center ice," Coombs said in the release. "I decided I was going to try to take it easy and not shoot the puck too hard. I felt pretty good once I shot the puck and it went right down the middle and in. I couldn’t believe it!”

A video of Tucker making the shot can be seen here:

“We’ve been sponsoring the contest dating back to games at the John Glas Fieldhouse and it seems like winners come in bunches. It’s been over four years since someone won at a BSU game," Brian Bissonette, Paul Bunyan Communications marketing supervisor, said in the release. "There were two winners within a month back in 2015 and three in one weekend in 2011. It is a lot of fun to see someone make that shot. You only get one chance, you’re in front of a crowd, and you are shooting for a small opening from center ice. It’s not easy but Tucker sure made it look that way.”

The Paul Bunyan Communications Hockey Hot Shots contest is held during intermission at certain BSU men’s hockey home games. Three contestants are selected at random to participate each night. All contestants receive a coupon for a free PB-TV On Demand movie rental. Any contestant hitting the board receives a Paul Bunyan Communications Box of Northland Tackle, and a contestant who puts the puck in the net through the middle of the Hockey Hot Shots board wins up to a 70-inch Smart HDTV, the release said.