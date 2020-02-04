BEMIDJI -- A Youth Mental Health First Aid training will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, at Bemidji First Assembly, 1015 Fourth St. SE.

The training is a public education and prevention program which introduces participants to the unique risk factors and warning signs of mental health problems in adolescents, a release said.

It builds an understanding of the importance of early intervention and teaches individuals how to help an adolescent in crisis or how to assess a mental health crisis, select interventions and provide initial help, and connect young people to professional, peer, social and self-help care, the release said.

Cost for the training is $100. Register by Feb. 13 at www.mentalhealthusa.org .

Must attend the entire eight hours of training to receive certification from the National Council of Behavioral Health.