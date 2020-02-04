About 25 people attended what they called a “funeral for the U.S. Constitution” on Tuesday near the Shaynowishkung, or Chief Bemidji, statue.

The event was held just before President Donald Trump gave the State of the Union address and organizers said in an email to the Pioneer that they wanted to gather and express fears and sadness regarding the impeachment trial.

Cate Belleveau read opening remarks as others huddled around a small coffin with a copy of the Constitution inside along with notes from other “concerned citizens.”

Following that and the playing of “Taps,” portions of the Constitution addressing impeachment, a eulogy and other essays and poems were read. The coffin was then walked down to the Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox statues.