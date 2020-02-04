BEMIDJI -- TEAM Industries is providing scholarships to help students pursue desired careers after high school now through April 15.

The company is seeking applicants for its Don Ricke Scholarship Fund, which is a component fund of the Northwest Minnesota Foundation. The scholarship is available for the 2020-2021 scholarship round.

The scholarship is designed to help students in northwest Minnesota pursue post-secondary education, with a preference for engineering, machine tool trades and technology-related fields of study, a release said. The goal of the scholarship is to develop career opportunities in the region.

The scholarship is offered as a one-time award to local high school graduates. Graduates can be from the Bemidji, Bagley, Bertha-Hewitt, Blackduck, Cass Lake-Bena, Clearbrook-Gonvick, Detroit Lakes, Fosston, Frazee-Vergas, Hawley, Kelliher, Lake Park Audubon, Laporte, Nevis, Park Rapids and Win-E-Mac school districts.

Applications are available at www.nwmf.org under the scholarship section. The deadline for submitting applications is April 15.