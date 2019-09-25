BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Lawns to Legumes group will hold a residents workshop from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tue, Feb. 18, in the community room at Beltrami Electric, 4111 Technology Drive NW.

The workshop is designed for residents who want to incorporate native plants into their own yard, a release said. Attendees are asked to come with a map of their property. They will learn which native plants will attract pollinators to the yard, and how to create a ‘native pocket planting’, rain garden, or pollinator lawn.

The event is free and a light snack will be provided. Register on Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.com/e/92032097481 .

This workshop is provided by Blue Thumb in partnership with Bird, Bees and Butterflies and the MN Board of Water and Soil Resources.