BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji will hold their annual Daddy Daughter Dance from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Hampton Inn and Suites, 1019 Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

Cost is $46 and includes admission for an adult and child along with dinner, a photo and an evening of dancing. All ages welcome. Max participation of 160. Pre-register at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or stop by City Hall or the Public Works Facility. For questions, call (218) 333-1859.