BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Early Childhood and Family Education program will host their Fifth Annual Baby and Kids Garage Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Bemidji Armory, 1430 23rd St. NW.

Vendor spots are available for $25 a booth. Items for sale must be related to babies, children up to size 14/16 or maternity. For more information, call Sue at (218) 333-8329 or email ecfebemidji@gmail.com .