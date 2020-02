Bemidji Area Aglow will meet from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 8, in the meeting room at Beltrami Electric, 4111 Technology Drive NW.

State prayer coordinator Arlys Adamson will share on “The Love of Jesus,” a release said. Attendees will also watch a DVD from the Aglow Convocation held in Jerusalem, featuring Dan Juster, one of the keynote speakers. The title of his message is “Are You a Five Pillars Person?”