BEMIDJI -- Jan Moen will speak on “Racial Equity and Inclusion” at the next meeting of Indivisible Bemidji set for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, in the meeting room at Beltrami Electric, 4111 Technology Drive NW.

Moen has a doctorate in sociology and taught for many years in the Peace Studies program at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, N.D., a release said. Audience questions will follow the presentation. The public is invited to attend.