NAYTAHWAUSH -- The Naytahwaush Nightriders Snowmobile Club will hold its 16th annual Hospice Ride on Feb. 1 and 2. The snowmobile ride is open to the public, and there is no cost to participate. Riders are asked to gather pledges to benefit Hospice of the Red River Valley. To register for the ride, contact Tom McArthur at (218) 935-5855 or tomimac84@hotmail.com .

The roundtrip ride starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Pinehurst Resort in Naytahwaush and travels to Northern Lights Casino in Walker for an overnight stay. Pizza will be provided by the club for dinner. Riders will leave for Naytahwaush on Sunday morning.

Over the past 15 years, participants have raised $117,082 for Hospice of the Red River Valley through the Hospice Ride, which covers a different area each year. The money raised helps provide medical, emotional, spiritual and grief support for Hospice patients and their families, a release said.