Judges in the MNA's Better Newspaper Contest chose the Pioneer as first-place winner in typography and design among daily papers under 10,000 circulation. The Pioneer also won second place for sports reporting and third place for use of photography as a whole.

Two Pioneer reporters walked away in the top spots for their human interest stories, with former Pioneer reporter Joe Bowen receiving first place for his story "The spirit of language: Red Lake educators envision a K-12 language immersion track." The judges found it to be "a classic news feature that combines depth of reporting, attention to detail and deft narrative writing with strong visuals and a clear understanding of the subject matter. A great read."

Pioneer reporter Micah Friez received second place on his story about two brothers and their annual fishing opener traditions on Lake Bemidji entitled, "Jeff's spot: Demars brothers always return to Lake Bemidji for annual fishing opener." Here is what the judges had to say about the story: "Never underestimate the power of a simple story, told well. The author hits all the marks here. He takes what could have been routine 'day of' event coverage, and instead weaves an unembellished tale of sibling love and tradition. Lovely art accompanied this piece as well."

In the hard news category, Pioneer reporter Jordan Shearer was awarded first place for his story "Was It Necessary: Parties weigh in on the criminal case involving pipeline valve turners in Clearwater County." Judges commented, "The story is worthy of first place because the newspaper didn't give up on an important issue. The reporter went beyond the courtroom basics to examine the unintended consequences of the decisions that were made- that is what all newspapers must do to remain relevant in our communities."

He also won second place in the social issues category for his story "A Grassroots Movement: Advocates hope to legalize marijuana in Red Lake Nation." The judges remarked, "This was a very thorough, well researched and deeply reported take on an important issue. It was full of important context and examined a wide range of opinions on a very controversial and complicated topic."

Pioneer reporters Austin Monteith and Micah Friez won third place in investigative reporting among all dailies for their story "Broken trust: Players detail inappropriate behavior by Softball coach, lack of action by BSU." Judges were impressed with the story, saying "Exactly what journalism should do: shine the light into dark corners of disgusting that the world needs to see. Fantastic."