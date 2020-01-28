SHEVLIN -- Historikids program “Music for the Ages,” will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Clearwater County History Center, 264 First St. Shevlin.

“Music for the Ages” involves the important role music and musical instruments played in pioneer life, a release said. CCHS Outreach Director Greg Powell will share several musical instruments from the museum collection that pioneers used to make music. Many instruments were handmade, and some were ordered from the Sears Catalog over a 100 years ago, the release said. Each participant will construct a replica of a musical instrument that was made by students in country schools over 70 years ago.

The program will last about an hour and is intended for ages 6-12 and a parent. A $2 donation per child to cover materials is suggested.

For more information, call the History Center in Shevlin at (218) 785-2000.