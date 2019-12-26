10 years ago

January 29, 2010 -- Michelle Moncrieffe, a correspondent to the Pioneer who specializes in writing about health care issues, received an award from the Minnesota Newspaper Association for a pair of stories on rural challenges with HIV and AIDS. Her stories were awarded second place in the category “Best Social Issues Feature Story.”

25 years ago

January 29, 1995 -- Bemidji Police Chief Bob Tell stated the Bemidji Police Department follows a domestic violence policy that describes the action officers must take when a domestic violence call comes in. Since the policy began, it has reduced the number of calls and repeat calls, Tell said. Some victims just want a referee and don't want to pursue criminal charges.

50 years ago

January 29, 1970 -- Plans are being finalized for the construction of a $1.4 million annex to the Bemidji State College Beaver Union, according to Dr. Charles Austad, assistant vice president for student affairs and chairman of the Beaver Union building committee. The building is financed through the Minnesota State College Board's revenue bonding program.

100 years ago

January 29, 1920 -- L. D. Melville, an expert shoe repairer, who has been in the shoe repair business for the past 18 years, the last six years under the employ of Hans Mittet at 407 Beltrami avenue, will open a new shop just north of Wheelock's store on Beltrami avenue. Modern machinery will be installed throughout, including a new stitcher and finisher.