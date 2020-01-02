BEMIDJI -- The Headwaters Alliance for Suicide Prevention is partnering with Veterans Affairs to bring the documentary “Suicide: The Ripple Effect” for two showings in Bemidji on Thursday, Feb. 6. Both showings are free and open to the public.
The first showing will be from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at the BSU American Indian Resource Center. No registration is necessary.
The second movie showing will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in the Lumberjack Room at Bemidji High School. Registration is encouraged as space is limited at this venue, register at: www.therippleeffectbemidji.eventbrite.com.
The film chronicles the story of Kevin Hines, who at age 19 attempted to take his life by jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge. Since then, Kevin has been on a mission to use his story to help others stay alive and find recovery, a release said.
The event will be followed with a local panel discussion to debrief the film and learn of local mental health resources in the area, the release said.
Parents and families are encouraged to attend. This film has been approved for audience members aged 10 years and above with a guardian. It is recommended to preview the film together to determine individual appropriateness. Previews can be found at www.therippleeffectbemidji.eventbrite.com.