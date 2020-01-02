BEMIDJI -- The Headwaters Alliance for Suicide Prevention is partnering with Veterans Affairs to bring the documentary “Suicide: The Ripple Effect” for two showings in Bemidji on Thursday, Feb. 6. Both showings are free and open to the public.

The first showing will be from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at the BSU American Indian Resource Center. No registration is necessary.

The second movie showing will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in the Lumberjack Room at Bemidji High School. Registration is encouraged as space is limited at this venue, register at: www.therippleeffectbemidji.eventbrite.com .

The film chronicles the story of Kevin Hines, who at age 19 attempted to take his life by jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge. Since then, Kevin has been on a mission to use his story to help others stay alive and find recovery, a release said.

The event will be followed with a local panel discussion to debrief the film and learn of local mental health resources in the area, the release said.