BEMIDJI -- Tax preparation assistance for people over 60 or for anyone with a moderate

income begins Monday, Feb. 3, at the Bemidji Senior Center, 216 Third St. NW.

Tax counselors will be available from 9:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays from Feb. 3 through Monday, April 13. During this time, clients will be seen on a first come first served basis.

Clients need to bring photo ID, social security cards for all individuals on the return including dependents, copies of all forms of income including tax exempt income, information on health insurance coverage and last year’s tax return. Both husband and wife need to be present if possible to e-file a joint return. If applying for a renter’s credit, the certificate of rent paid is also needed, a release said.

Individuals wanting to only file a rent rebate are encouraged to wait until March. Minnesota does not process property tax/rental rebates until August. This free service is provided by the Senior Center, AARP, IRS, and MN Dept of Revenue. For further information, call the Senior Center at (218) 751-8836.