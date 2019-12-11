BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Area All Pro Dads will host a pool and pizza party from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, at the BSU Gillett Wellness Center, 1801 17th St. NE.

The event is free and open to all dads, uncles, grandpas, and their children and will feature swimming, basketball, pizza and pop. All children 10 and younger must be accompanied by a father figure. Any non-swimming participants requiring life jackets are expected to bring their own or be within arms reach of their guardian at all times.