BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Area League of Women Voters will hold their monthly meeting from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Lueken's North meeting room, 1171 Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

County Commissioner Reed Olson will present on the Minnesota caucus system. Precinct causes will be held on Feb. 11. Anyone interested in learning more about the system is invited to attend. All are welcome.