BEMIDJI -- The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will offer a 55-plus Driver Improvement, eight-hour first time course from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays, Feb. 1 and 8, at the Bemidji Senior Activity Center, 216 Third St. NW. Courses are also available online at www.mnsafetycenter.org .

The Driver Improvement course is open to the public but pre-registration is required. A Minnesota Highway Safety and Research Center certified instructor teaches the class. Cost is $26. A Minnesota Highway Safety and Research Center certified instructor will update attendees on defensive-driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology and traffic safety, a release said.

Those ages 55 and older who complete the course qualify for a 10% discount on their auto insurance premiums for three years, according to Minnesota law.