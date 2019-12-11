MINNEAPOLIS — China has imprisoned a University of Minnesota student for unflattering social media posts about President Xi Jinping, according to a report on the news website Axios.

Chinese court records reportedly show Luo Daiqing was detained by Chinese police in July in his hometown of Wuhan for posting over 40 comments on Twitter “denigrating a national leader’s image and indecent pictures,” according to the report.

The tweets were published in September and October 2018 while he was studying in the Twin Cities, the report said.

Luo, a liberal arts student, was sentenced in November to six months in prison for “provocation,” Axios reported.

U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Nebraska, a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, issued a statement calling for Luo’s release.

“Don’t forget that the Chinese Communist Party has banned Twitter, so the only people who even saw these tweets were the goons charged with monitoring Chinese citizens while they’re enjoying freedom here in the United States. This is what ruthless and paranoid totalitarianism looks like,” Sasse said.

As of the fall semester, the U’s Twin Cities campus had 2,755 students from China, accounting for 42 percent of its foreign enrollment, U records show.