Among the many well wishers was Donna Willberg, Cyndy's cousin. Swanstrom, who turned 80 on Monday, punched out for the last time on Wednesday. She began working in the same building at 418 Beltrami Ave. NW on Aug. 24, 1964 when it was a Sears Roebuck catalog store. She continued working there when it became Western Auto appliance store and later MJB Home Center.