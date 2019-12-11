BEMIDJI -- The Sanford Center and the Ames, Iowa-based company VenuWorks that manages it unveiled the facility's new 10 year anniversary logo on Tuesday.

In a social media post, officials said the logo was crafted through a collaborative process between members of the Sanford Center's staff. In the post, officials said the logo is "an evolution of the Mississippi River at the bottom," referencing Bemidji as the First City on the Mississippi.

The logo also features pine trees as a "symbol of strength and stability." The social media post also cited the inclusion of the Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox statues, stating "Paul and Babe, Bemidji's most recognizable attraction, signifies the importance of community and civic pride."

Additionally, the "10" in the logo is made to look like a sunrise over Lake Bemidji.

Opened in 2010, the Sanford Center is home to both BSU men's and women's hockey teams. The facility houses a 4,373-seat arena and attached conference space.