BEMIDJI -- The environmental organization Honor the Earth will present the premiere of "LN3: Seven Teachings of the Anishinaabe in Resistance" this Sunday in Bemidji.

The documentary will be shown from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at the Rail River Folk School, 303 Railroad Street SW.

The event will feature vendors and prize drawings, and refreshments will be served. The documentary features live performances by Thomas X and Brendan Strong, according to a press release.

A preview of the documentary can be seen at Honor the Earth's website. The trailer shows historical footage as well as scenes from environmental protests, scorched sections of nature and political hearings.

"We must stand and summon all our courage," a voice says during the trailer. "We must not allow them to invest in any more fossil fuel infrastructure."

Environmental protests against Enbridge's oil pipelines have taken a visible role in Bemidji and the surrounding area. In August, activists gathered outside the Enbridge office building in Bemidji, prompting the company to shut the office down for the day. In 2018, Line 3 protesters also shut down an intersection in downtown Bemidji for multiple hours. Similar environmental actions have been held in surrounding communities, such as Leonard and Clearbrook.