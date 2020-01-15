10 years ago

January 22, 2010 -- The Downtown Development Authority listened to City Manager David Minke’s present a proposal of a half-cent local option sales and use tax. DDA President Mike Smith and DDA board member Jim Ekstrom updated other members on the plans to build three-level parking ramp on the parking lot near City Hall at an estimated cost of $1.5 million.

25 years ago

January 22, 1995 -- From a distance the sound coming from the Lake Bemidji waterfront sounded like a huge flock of geese. It was actually the yapping of dogs, hundreds of sled dogs yelling at each other from kennels built on pickup trucks, or barking at passersby from their tethers. The 24th annual Paul Bunyan Sled Dog Races were back with a vengeance this year.

50 years ago

January 22, 1970 -- The Bemidji Jaycees received an excellent turnout for their annual DSA and Boss of the Year. Last year’s Outstanding Young Man of the Year, Dennis Karjala, presented Rod Pickett as this year’s Outstanding Young Man of the Year award. Bill Howe, last year’s Boss of the Year, presented Walter Fenske the Outstanding Boss of the Year honors.

100 years ago

January 22, 1920 -- The question having been raised in a certain school district in Beltrami county as to the granting of the use of the school building to certain religious denominations and not to others, the State Department of Education has informed County Superintendent of Schools J.C. McGhee that the school board of the district has full control of the building.