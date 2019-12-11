BEMIDJI -- Dozens of Lions Club members from northeast Minnesota and part of Canada will converge on Bemidji this weekend for the Midwinter Convention.

The convention, which will be held from Jan. 24-26, will include representatives from more than 30 clubs from throughout the region, and at least 150 people are expected to attend the gathering.

“The convention is basically a celebration of being a Lion,” said Ethan Larson, a member of the planning committee for the event.

In addition to covering business items that specifically relate to Lions members, the convention will include an opportunity for the general public to donate to some of the club’s causes.

One of those causes will benefit the local community. Attendees are encouraged to bring food items for the Bemidji Community Food Shelf. There will also be a drive to donate coffee mugs for a rehabilitation shelter in Duluth. The final donation drive will have a much larger goal, since the club is also accepting eyeglasses that will be distributed to people around the world.

Convention Chairman Nel Milender said anyone can donate to the various drives. To do so, people can bring the items to the convention at the Hampton Inn and Suites on Friday or Saturday morning.

Different clubs host the Midwinter Convention from year to year. Bemidji was the location for the convention in 2014. However, in 2017, it was the location for an even larger Lions Club convention that brought roughly 600 people to the area from a dozen different districts.

Gary Brown, an international director with the Lions Club, will be one of the speakers at the event this year. “He’ll come and speak to us about what the organization is doing worldwide,” Milender said.

Three clubs from Bemidji are hosting the convention, including the Bemidji Lions, the First City Lions, and the BSU/NTC Campus Lions.

In addition to the local Lions clubs that are hosting the convention, it also will incorporate some other aspects of local involvement. Mildender said JROTC students from Bemidji High School will present the colors at the opening and closing of the convention.

“We’re using a lot of local talent,” Milender said.