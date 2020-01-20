BEMIDJI --Thanks to a rallying effort by the community, the Village of Hope in Bemidji will remain operational in 2020.

In December, the community's sole family based homeless shelter learned that it was not receiving a key grant. The Bemidji organization, which assists homeless families in finding shelter, stability and services to gain their independence, began seeking community support.

According to a press release, the Village of Hope and its partner agency, the United Way of Bemidji Area, launched a "12 Days of Hope" campaign, with a goal of raising $25,000. The shelter began by hosting an open house and continued the campaign by sharing board interviews, stories of healing and statistics about the shelter with the public.

"I decided to reach out to the United Way to share what had happened and see if they could help," said Sandy Hennum, executive director of Village of Hope, in the release. "I can't tell you how much their partnership means to our small organization and the families that we serve."

The fundraising effort was a success, with a total of $31,000 raised for the Village of Hope.

"We have a mission of convening the community to create lasting change in the Bemidji area," said Denae Alamano, executive director of the United Way of Bemidji Area. "We saw the opportunity to help Village of Hope do just that."

"The United Way is making a difference for everyone in our community and I'm grateful to all who donate to them on an annual basis," Hennum said. "This campaign helped put us on the right track, and though we need to continue to research and look for sustainable strategies, United Way's assistance gave us some much needed breathing room."

More information on both organizations is available at villageofhopebemidji.org and unitedwaybemidji.org.