BEMIDJI -- Even though there weren’t any boys or girls at the Boys and Girls Club on Monday, the center was still buzzing with activity.

Volunteers from Bemidji State University gathered at the youth center on Monday to do whatever they could to help out. It was part of the university’s “Day of Service,” which is now in its third year and held in commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“We wanted to do more programming to recognize the importance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day -- that it’s not just a day off from class,” said Nina Johnson, director of the Hobson Memorial Union. “It’s really actually observed as a day of service nationwide.”

Johnson said there were about 40 volunteers helping out for the day at the Boys and Girls Club, consisting primarily of BSU students.

The volunteers were busy getting ready for a couple of upcoming events, including the Youth of the Year Competition to be held later Monday evening, and the National Fine Arts Exhibit set for Tuesday. One volunteer was climbing a ladder to decorate the walls with artwork. Others were decorating folding tables.

"We just really like to help out where we can and when we can," said Jocelyn Rohloff, a BSU junior who came with the student group Delta Theta Kappa.

Not all the volunteers were preparing for the upcoming events, though. With 160 to 200 young students walking through the doors of the Boys and Girls Club every day, there was some general maintenance that also needed to be done. BSU President Faith Hensrud herself was occupied repairing old board game boxes with tape.

BSU biology majors Anna Corradi and Emily Withers were two of the other students who showed up to help on Monday. As part of the group American Society of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, the two students have volunteered at the Boys and Girls Club before. They have helped children with a variety of science projects, such as making slime or experimenting with magnets.

“This just presented itself as a really good way to give back to the community and the kids," Corradi said. "We also do other outreach here as well -- usually more science affiliated -- but it's really nice to just come and be able to help in a different way."