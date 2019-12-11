BEMIDJI -- What started as a prank ended up as a learning opportunity for one young jokester, and a cautionary tale for others.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office recently received a letter in which the writer apologized for prank calling the 911 dispatch center. The Sheriff’s Office posted a scan of the letter, which was written Dec. 29, to its Facebook page on Friday.

“I was the one prank calling you,” the letter began. “I really trully apoligize and I learned that that is not okay and it’s not a joke.”

The name of the letter's author is scribbled out, but the post from the Sheriff's Office described the letter, which was handwritten and decorated with a star and a couple hearts, as a "young visitor to Beltrami County."

The letter references the writer’s mother and grandparents. The writer said they were concerned that their grandparents would be charged, since their house was involved in the prank. The writer said their mother stressed the dangers of prank calling 911, saying "people have died because of this (sort of thing)."

While acknowledging the dangers of prank calling the 911 dispatch center, the Sheriff’s Office took a conciliatory tone in its response.

“We’ve sent them a letter back accepting their apology and made sure to let them know that they are still a friend of ours,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote in the post.

Although the prankster originally may have been trying to prank the dispatchers for fun, the end of the letter indicated he or she also had an appreciation for what the dispatchers do.

“P.S. I love your servace. Thank you,” the letter concluded.