BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Senior Center will host a “Getting to Know Bemidji Chapter 3” bus tour on Feb. 5. The tour of Bemidji includes: KC’s Best Wild Rice, Paul Bunyan Playhouse/Bemidji Community Theater, Lake Bemidji Bed and Breakfast, Buena Vista (lunch will be served), and Wells Technology.

Cost is $35 for Bemidji Senior Center members and $45 for non-members. Register for the bus tour and pick up an information sheet at the Bemidji Senior Center, located at 216 Third St. NW.

For questions, call Carole Holmes at (218) 333-0921. Last day to sign up is Jan. 29.