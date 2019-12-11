BEMIDJI -- The Frozen Ox 5K will take place on Saturday, Feb. 8. Registration will start at 9 a.m., with a race start time of 10 a.m. Registration will be at the Carnegie Lakeview Room with the start line by Paul and Babe.

The first 60 participants will receive a free winter hat. This is a run/walk and a timing clock will be available, a release said. Awards will go out to the first three finishers in both male and female categories.

Pre-registration cost is $20, price increases to $25 on the day of event. For more information, call (218) 333-1859.