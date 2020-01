BEMIDJI -- Harmony Co-op will host a make-and-take class on “Winter Skin Care” with Rachel Munson at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, in the community kitchen, 302 Irvine Ave. NW.

Participants will learn about healing essential oils and make their own face toner, body scrub and herbal shampoo, a release said. The cost is $15 and pre-registration is required either in store or online at www.harmonyfoods.coop/classes-events .