BEMIDJI -- A Mental Health First Aid course will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, at Bemidji First Assembly, 1015 Fourth St. SE.

The course is an evidence-based public education and prevention tool. It helps to improve the public’s knowledge of mental health and substance use problems, and connects people with care for their mental health or substance use problems, a release said.

The course will cover common signs and symptoms of mental illness, common signs and symptoms of substance use disorders, how to interact with a person in crisis, how to connect the person to help and how to administer naloxone in the event of an opioid overdose, the release said.

Cost for the training is $100. Register by Jan. 27 at www.mentalhealthusa.org .

Must attend the entire eight hours of training to receive certification from the National Council of Behavioral Health.