As of 11 a.m. Friday, the following schools have announced early closing times ahead of today's weather forecast:

  • Cass Lake-Bena Schools will be closing at 1 p.m.
  • Kelliher Public Schools will be closing at 1 p.m.
  • Clearbrook-Gonvick Schools will be closing at 1 p.m.
  • Fosston Schools will be closing Magelssen Elementary at 11:40 a.m. and the high school at 11:50 a.m.
  • The Cass Lake Boys and Girls Club will also be closed today.
  • Laporte School is closing at 12:30 p.m.
  • Red Lake Schools are closing at 1 p.m.

The Bemidji, Blackduck and Bagley school districts will remain open Friday.

To have a closure listed, email news@bemidjipioneer.com.