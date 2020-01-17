As of 2 p.m. Friday, the following schools have announced early closing times ahead of today's weather forecast:
- Cass Lake-Bena Schools will be closing at 1 p.m.
- Kelliher Public Schools will be closing at 1 p.m.
- Clearbrook-Gonvick Schools will be closing at 1 p.m.
- Fosston Schools will be closing Magelssen Elementary at 11:40 a.m. and the high school at 11:50 a.m.
- The Cass Lake Boys and Girls Club will also be closed today.
- Laporte School is closing at 12:30 p.m.
- Red Lake Schools are closing at 1 p.m.
Rural Minnesota Concentrated Employment Program closing at 3 p.m.
The Bemidji, Blackduck and Bagley school districts will remain open Friday.
To have a closure listed, email news@bemidjipioneer.com.