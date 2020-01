BEMIDJI -- The annual March for Life will be held at noon on Saturday, Jan. 18, starting at the Beltrami County Courthouse. There will be speakers both before and after the march. Soup and sandwiches will be served by the Knights of Columbus after the march at St. Philip's Catholic Church, 702 Beltrami Ave. NW. The event can be found on Facebook as "Bemidji Community March for Life."