BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Women's March will be be held Saturday, Jan. 18, starting at 11 a.m. in the Beaux Arts Ballroom BSU. The march will take attendees to the Paul and Babe statues and then back to campus, where there will be gathering. A press release for the event said it will include guest speakers, music, organization booths, and a Q&A panel discussion with Beltrami County commissioners Reed Olson and Tim Sumner, as well as Jaylani Hussein from the Council of American-Islamic Relations.

The march in Bemidji is part of a larger movement across the country throughout the last few years to "support the recognition and improvement of our basic human rights," according to the press release. This year's march coincides with the centennial anniversary of women's right to vote.

The release said the walk is approximately 2.2 miles, although the exact rout has not yet been determined. Food and drinks are not provided, so attendees may want to bring their own snacks and water bottles or thermoses. Parking is available in the Bangsberg Fine Arts parking lot. For more information, the event can be found on Facebook as "Women's March Bemidji 2020."