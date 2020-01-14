BEMIDJI-- Here is a look at some upcoming events at Lake Bemidji State Park, 3401 State Park Road NE:
- 1 to 5 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 1: Winter Techniques: Digital Photography Workshop. Professional photographer Janet Nelson will help participants make the most of winter's unique opportunities. The class will be basic to intermediate and cover macro and landscapes, lighting and composition. Bring a compact or DSLR camera, camera owner's manual (or download PDF manual from camera maker's website), extra batteries and charger, flash and tripod possible. The program will start indoors with an overview of techniques and an infusion of inspiration, then move outside. The class is for ages 12 and older, limited to 15 participants. Come dressed to be outside and bring a snack. There is no fee for the class, call the park at (218) 308-2300 to register.
- 1 to 3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 2: Sundew Pond Winter Trip. Come explore one of the less visited parts of the park--Sundew Pond in winter. Dense balsam, birch, oak and pine line the trail. Attendees will look for animal tracks and keep an eye out for eagles, back from their brief winter migration and possibly already sitting on eggs in the nest, a release said. Depending on conditions, the group may also go on the Lakeside Trail and then hook up with the bike trail, finishing at Sundew Pond--about 1.25 miles one-way. The route is flat and mostly protected from the wind. If conditions permit, hiking, snowshoeing, and skiing are all options. Snowshoes and some universal skis (strap to a hiking boot) are available to check out; first come, first served.
- 9 to 9:45 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 6: The Story Tree Preschool, Puppet Story: "Fox's Dream." Young nature explorers are invited to The Story Tree preschool program where participants will discover nature through a variety of activities like puppet stories, science, crafts, games, hikes and more, a release said. Children of all ages are welcome, but activities will be designed specifically for early learners. Meet at the Visitors Center, and dress for going outside.
- 6 to 9 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 8: Candlelight Ski. Tour the park trails by the warm glow of candlelight. Up to 5 kilometers of easy and intermediate groomed ski trails will be lit from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for this magical night of skiing, a release said. Participants over the age of 16 who will be on skis will need a Minnesota Ski Pass, available at the park office.
- 6 to 9 p.m., Friday, Feb. 14: Candlelight Snowshoe. Explore the winter woods along a candle-lit trail. This year's Candlelight Snowshoe starts and ends at the Visitor Center, where refreshments will be available. Stop along the way and warm up by the magical crackling of a toasty campfire, a release said. Snowshoes will be available for rent at $6 per pair.
- 2 to 3 p.m., Friday, Feb. 14: Winter Survival Escape Room. According to a release, the game will center around "You and your friends decided to go hiking in a National Forest on a late October day and, after a few hours, you realize that you are lost. The weather quickly changes and a blizzard is coming in. Will you survive the night until rescuers find you? Use puzzles, hints, and clues along the way to figure out the steps you will need to complete in order to survive the night." The group will have one hour to solve the challenge. Minimum group size is four and the maximum group size is six, and the game is for ages 12 and older. Participants should meet at the Trail Center next to the Visitor Center at least 10 minutes prior to the challenge start time. While participants will not be allowed to leave during the game, they will not be locked in, officials said. Pre-registration is required. Call the park office to register at (218) 308-2300.
- All day, Saturday, Feb. 15: The Great Backyard Bird Count. Birders of all ages are welcome to come to the park and participate in collecting data for the annual Audubon Society's Great Backyard Bird Count. The park naturalist will be available to give guidance as well as to answer any questions. For more information about The Great Backyard Bird Count, visit www.audubon.org/conservation/about-great-backyard-bird-count.
- 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 15: Kids’ Snowshoeing for Beginners: Children are invited to head out to the park to learn all about snowshoes and snowshoeing. After learning some new things, participants will go snowshoeing in the park, and maybe spots some animal tracks along the way, a release said. Youth and adult snowshoes that can be borrowed and there will be no rental cost to use them for this program. Pre-registration is required and is limited to 13 participants, dress for the weather. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Call the office to register at (218) 308-2300.
For a full list of events, visit www.dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/events.html?location=spk00205