BEMIDJI -- The community is invited to attend “Food Shelf 101” at the Bemidji Community Food Shelf from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the food shelf, 1260 Exchange Ave. SE.

Attendees will learn how the food shelf helps the community and about the volunteer opportunities available. There are many ways to help out at the food shelf, including interviewing customers, warehouse work, assisting customers with shopping, cooking and serving food samples, seasonal farm work, food rescue and skills-based opportunities, a release said.

All are welcome to attend the open house, with those 12 and younger accompanied by an adult.

Light refreshments will be provided in the conference room, which can be reached through the west-facing door marked “Door B.”