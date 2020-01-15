PHOENIX -- After having grown up in the small community of Ponemah in the Red Lake Nation, Dalton Walker is about to have the chance to tell the stories of Native people from all across the nation.

Indian Country Today, a publication that covers issues related to Native American tribes, recently named Walker as a national correspondent. Walker accepted the position after already having appeared in a number of other high-profile publications.

“Dalton Walker is a young man with a storied career,” Mark Trahant, editor of Indian Country Today, said in a story from the publication about the hiring of Walker. “He’s been a reporter, a social media editor, and most recently served a tribal community in Arizona. Dalton is an innovator. He has been a leader in changing the media landscape and we are fortunate to be able to work with him.”

Walker, who is based in Phoenix with his wife and daughter, is eager to explore the role of being a national correspondent -- a position that could take him essentially anywhere. In that role, he’ll have the chance to report on “everything and anything” related to Native communities, he said. It won’t be just writing either. He’ll still have the chance to take photos and work on social media, as well as use other skills he's acquired through his previous work.

“It’s kind of an open book, which makes it really neat,” Walker said of his position as a national correspondent. “I’ve always thought of myself as a good story teller, so I think this is going to be a nice test for me to use all the skills I’ve been able to get over the years.”

There are more than 500 federally-recognized tribes in the United States, according to the National Congress of American Indians. Some of those Walker’s already familiar with. Some issues that affect one tribe are going to affect many.

But, Walker said he’s also looking forward to finding the stories he may not have expected -- excited to learn and write about the Native people he hasn’t even met yet. Although Indian Country Today will give him a much larger platform, he’s already had the chance to do that to some degree.

“I’ve been in the southwest working for a tribal community that I was not familiar with until I started working in it,” Walker said. “Even though I was hundreds of miles away from where I grew up, we could see similarities… and that was just a beautiful experience.”

Walker graduated from Red Lake High School in 2000. His mother, Donna Johnson, still lives in Ponemah, he said. Walker said she played a "huge role in supporting him" while he was growing up.

Right after graduating high school, he landed in the American Indian Journalism Institute. Walker said that was his first real introduction into the world of journalism.

Since then, his reporting has appeared in publications such as The Minneapolis Star-Tribune, the Omaha World-Herald, the New York Times, and the Washington Post.

For as long as he’s been writing the news, he’s been reading it for even longer. He remembers reading both the Bemidji Pioneer and the Minneapolis Star Tribune, which his grandfather subscribed to, while growing up.

For that matter, he also remembers wondering why papers often seemed to shed his Native community in a bad light. However, he now has the opportunity to shape the stories being told about Indian Country.

Walker has had the idea of writing for Indian Country Today in the back of his mind for a long while. He said he’s always wanted the chance to cover Native issues at the highest level possible.

That opportunity finally came around.

“All the work I’ve done up to this point has basically led me to this opportunity,” Walker said. “I’ve always been a fan of Indian Country Today as far back as I can remember.”