BEMIDJI -- The Headwaters Regional Development Commission will offer a Home Stretch homebuyer education workshop from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at the HRDC office, 403 Fourth St. NW, Suite 310.

The Home Stretch workshop provides potential home buyers with the information they need to navigate the home buying process with ease. Local experts will present on topics like improving credit, mortgage products, shopping for a home and more, a release said. The class is designed for buyers in any stage of the process.