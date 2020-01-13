The United Way of Bemidji Area is now accepting applications from local non-profit human service agencies for its Venture Grant program through Feb 3.

The purpose of Venture Grants is to stimulate creative, collaborative solutions to new and emerging needs in order to effect change, a release said. Venture Grants are intended to provide short term support for the start-up or development of new or untried programs and/or to enhance the capacity of existing agencies or delivery systems, the release said.

The United Way of Bemidji Area’s Venture Grant Program awards special project grants of up to $2,500 to non-profit organizations in the Bemidji area with a 501(c)(3) designation.

Projects that qualify for application should address unmet human service needs and/or be preventative in nature. Additional guidelines and the application are available on the United Way’s web site, www.UnitedWayBemidji.org, under Our Work/Grant Opportunities.

Grants awarded will be announced by Feb. 24. For more information, contact the United Way of Bemidji Area at (218) 444-8929.