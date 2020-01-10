BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Community Theater in collaboration with the Sanford Event Center, will hold their “Murder Ahoy” mystery dinner theater on Feb. 20 and 21.

“Book passage on the Titan, a cruise ship headed for the grave of the Titanic, where it hopes to bring up artifacts for auction. But when romance goes sour and the very wealthy and demanding Blake Witherspoon is murdered, a new course must be chartered,” a release said.

The story continues when, “The social director tries to steer passengers back to having fun, but Tara Dawn DePue, a detective and antique dealer, decides to solve the crime. With the captain too sick to help, the audience and crew must try to find out who killed Witherspoon before the killer strikes again,” the release said.

Audience members stay involved throughout as they participate in a trivia contest and crossword puzzle, look for clues, bid on auctioned items, help stop a suspect from escaping and even carry a "body" offstage, the release said.

Tickets (prices to be set) will be available through the Sanford Event Center and are not sold at other outlets.