PARK RAPIDS -- The University of Minnesota Extension will hold a beekeeping class from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Guthrie Town Hall, 44255 Rail Road.

The course will be taught by experienced beekeeper, JoAnne Sabin, with University of Minnesota and Dakota County Master Gardener.

Attendees will be educated on beekeeping equipment, learn why bees are beneficial, their basic biology and behavior, how to select a site and starting a bee colony, a release said.