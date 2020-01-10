PARK RAPIDS -- The University of Minnesota Extension will hold a beekeeping class from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Guthrie Town Hall, 44255 Rail Road.
The course will be taught by experienced beekeeper, JoAnne Sabin, with University of Minnesota and Dakota County Master Gardener.
Attendees will be educated on beekeeping equipment, learn why bees are beneficial, their basic biology and behavior, how to select a site and starting a bee colony, a release said.
They will also learn what it takes to manage a honey bee apiary throughout the year, extract the honey, prepare the hives for winter and manage surviving colonies the following year, the release said. The program is free and open to the public. To register, call the Extension office at (218) 732-3391 or email Sally Shearer at sshearer@umn.edu.