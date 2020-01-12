CLEARBROOK -- The Clearwater County Historical Society will hold its annual meeting at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, at the Legion meeting room, 200 Elm St. The meeting will begin with coffee and dessert followed by a short business meeting.

Agenda items include the election of three directors, and financial and society reports. Several “Friends of the Museum” will be recognized during the meeting.

Around 3:30 p.m., Society Outreach Director Greg Powell will give a short program.

The public is invited to all society meetings. It is not required to be a historical society member to attend. For more information, call the History Center at (218) 785-2000.