GUTHRIE -- Hubbard County Soil and Water Conservation District and the Natural Resources Conservation Service will host their Ninth Annual Grazing Workshop on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the Guthrie Community Center, 44255 Rail Road. The event is free of charge for all area producers.

Here is a look at the schedule for the day:

8:30 a.m. Registration, coffee and donuts

9 a.m. Kent Solberg on Sustainable Farming Association “Cover Crops, Forages, Out Wintering and Soil Health: Tying it all together”

10:30 a.m. Break

10:45 a.m. Nathan Hulinky from University of Minnesota Extension on “Farm Records”

11:30 a.m. Sponsors introduction

11:45 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Randall Lindemann, DVM, “Managing Dystocia: Dealing with Difficult Deliveries when UPS and FedEx can’t help”

1:15 p.m. Randall Lindemann, DVM, “Herd Management During Calving Season: Common Maternal Problems and Neonatal Calf Care”

2 p.m. Greg Booth and Vicki Kettlewell, Cass County producers, “How Their Operation Works”

Pre-registration is required before Jan. 24, call the Hubbard SWCD at (218) 732-0121.